Jacob Hale Robinson
In Loving Remembrance of an amazing life lost too soon!
A wonderful man that brought so much joy to so many people since the day you were born.
Young BMX rider winning many races in his youth.
Loved to play sports and an avid baseball player through little league T-ball, HS AAA Varsity catcher and continued to play in mens leagues.
Talented 4th Chair Violinist in the Las Vegas Youth Symphony Orchestra in H.S. and went on to Graduate in 2006.
A true patriot served as a Submariner in The US Navy from 2006 - honorably discharged in 2016.
We celebrated his life days after its tragic end, near his home in Bremerton, WA.
He was preceded by his loving Grandparents Joan & Bill Robinson.
Loved, and missed by so many including: His immediate family, mother, Traci Robinson, sister Heather & Brother Joseph; His Godmother Jalene Johnson Nicholas, Godfather Matthew Nicholas as well as his loving Heifner family along military families, extended families, cousins and so many friends.
His Military Marker will take place in a small ceremony in Southern Nevada at the Veteran's Cemetery.
If interested in any upcoming rallies, benefits and future events taking place in his honor please send your contact information to: In honor of Jacob Robinson, 2590 Windmill Lane #351, Henderson NV 89074.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 29, 2019