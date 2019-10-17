|
Jacqueline Ainsworth Cohn (Jackie) passed away peacefully on October 12th.
Her sons, John and David, and daughter-in-law, Greta, were by her side.
Although born in Wausau, Wisconsin she was mostly raised in Nashville, Tennessee. At age 17, she took the train to California with some girlfriends, and never looked back.
She began working for various law firms, political campaigns, and was a court transcriber who could dash off 120 words per minute. Jackie was always a hard worker.
She met her future husband, Bernard (Bud), by a chance meeting through a neighbor. They would have been married 55 years next week. They settled in Studio City, had 2 sons, founded Catalina Paints, and built a life.
Jackie excelled at everything she put her mind to: sculpting, basket weaving, knitting (at which she won many awards), needlepoint, gardening (a true green thumb), and cooking.
She made enduring friendships, and they knew she was as loyal as the day was long.
In 1989, Jackie and Bud discovered the small town of Seabeck, WA and fell in love with its position on the Hood Canal. They bought a small place on a bluff overlooking the Canal and Olympia National Park. Eventually, that site was used to build their dream home and for the next 30 years, they split their time between Studio City and Seabeck.
She made so many friends and spent endless sunsets having cocktails and laughs and creating beautiful memories. Although she sold the house two years ago, her heart remained in Seabeck and she couldn't wait to get back. She often dreamt of the scent of fresh rain and fresh air.
She didn't suffer fools and she let them know it. She was opinionated, feisty, and a no holds barred kind of woman. You always knew where you stood with Jackie, and that's one of the reasons she was so well loved.
She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Riley and Caris. She is survived by her sons John and David, daughter-in-law, Greta, her beloved dog Henry, and many family members and friends who will keep her in their hearts always.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following: Disney Family Cancer Center, Dr. Mena and The DFCC, c/o Providence Saint Joseph Foundation, 501 South Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91505 or Kitsap County Donor Fund, Cohn Family Foundation c/o Kitsap Community Foundation PO Box 3670, Silverdale, WA 98383, 360-698-3622
https://tinyurl.com/cohnmemorial
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019