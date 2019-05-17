|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Aleene Monsaas
Silverdale - Jacqueline (Jackie) Aleene Monsaas, age 97, passed away in Silverdale on November 25, 2018.
Jackie was born in Cushing Oklahoma on October 19, 1921 to Leverett (Brownie) and Mina Ackart. She graduated from San Pedro High School in 1941. Jackie married Lorentz Monsaas on November 6, 1946 and they spent their married years on Bainbridge Island.
Jackie's celebration will be held Saturday June 1, 1-5pm at the Poulsbo Sons of Norway. Please see the Bainbridge Review on 5/17/19 for her complete obituary.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 17, 2019