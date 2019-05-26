|
On the morning of May 16, 2019, Jacquelyn Lorene Stevenson, took her final breath. She passed with her family by her bedside at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Bremerton, WA, ending a long fight against stage 4 lung cancer. We thank the nursing and medical staff for the care they provided.
Jacqui is now reunited with her mother and father, Eva Blanche and Robert Allen Smith, may they rest in peace. She is survived by her husband, Billie M. Stevenson Jr., daughter, Leesa R. Weaver, grandson, Owen Kardonsky, daughter-in-law, Maria T. Arcorace, son, Bryce R. Weaver, sister, Shirley "Dodi" O'Brien, and many nieces, cousins, and friends.
Born June 7, 1948, in Seattle, Washington, she grew up in Rainier Valley neighborhoods where she attended Franklin High School, culminating in a trip to Europe with the esteemed Bel Canto Choir. After having two children with her first husband Val B. Weaver, Jacqui planted deep roots in Kitsap County where she met her soul mate Billie. Much of Jacqui's career was spent working at Vitro Corporation and BAE Systems in Silverdale, WA. Jacqui always worked full time while fulfilling soccer mom, band mom, 4H mom, and scout mom commitments. Jacqui was voted a lifetime member of the Silver Spur Saddle Club. She was active with the local Sail and Power Squadron, the Peninsula Music and Arts Society, and the Poulsbo Yacht Club. She loved attending Seahawks and Mariners games. Recently, Jacqui celebrated her retirement with Billie, embarking on extended tours of the Great Lakes region and the United Kingdom.
Jacqui's wish was to be cremated and have her remains held until she could be joined with her husband Billie and spread at sea together. She donated her corneas so that others will be able to see the beauty in this world. If you knew her, you loved her, and she loved you back; each of you, friends and family, meant the world to her. She is in your heart and in your mind. Share your stories and keep Jacqui with us.
There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3 PM to 7 PM, at the Poulsbo Yacht Club, located at 18129 Fjord Dr. NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370. Please join us for a potluck, photos, music, and recollection of joyous times spent with Jacqui.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019