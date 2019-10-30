|
|
James Abraham Young
I am standing at the seashore.
A ship at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze.
She is an object of beauty and strength,
And I stand and watch her until
she hangs like a speck of white cloud -
just where the sea and sky meet.
Then someone at my side says, "There, she is gone."
Gone where? Gone from my sight, that is all.
She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side,
And just as able to bear her load of living freight to the place of her destination.
Her diminished size is in me, and not in her.
And just at the moment when someone at my side says, "There she is gone!"
There are other voices ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!"
James Abraham Young, my beloved father, has passed from this existence to the next. He served his country honorably as a member of the US Army's 772nd Tank Battalion during World War II, and went on to retire after a 37-year career at PSNS. The job he loved the most was being a grandpa. I will miss his wisdom, his sense of humor, and the way his eyes lit up whenever we were together. He always told me when he got to heaven he would plant a beautiful garden so it would be there when I arrived, and the last time I spoke to him he told me, "I'll see you on the other side. I'll be waiting." Yes, Dad, you surely will see me then, and no one will be able to stop that reunion. I love you.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019