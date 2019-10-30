Resources
More Obituaries for James Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Abraham Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Abraham Young Obituary
James Abraham Young

I am standing at the seashore.

A ship at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze.

She is an object of beauty and strength,

And I stand and watch her until

she hangs like a speck of white cloud -

just where the sea and sky meet.

Then someone at my side says, "There, she is gone."

Gone where? Gone from my sight, that is all.

She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side,

And just as able to bear her load of living freight to the place of her destination.

Her diminished size is in me, and not in her.

And just at the moment when someone at my side says, "There she is gone!"

There are other voices ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!"

James Abraham Young, my beloved father, has passed from this existence to the next. He served his country honorably as a member of the US Army's 772nd Tank Battalion during World War II, and went on to retire after a 37-year career at PSNS. The job he loved the most was being a grandpa. I will miss his wisdom, his sense of humor, and the way his eyes lit up whenever we were together. He always told me when he got to heaven he would plant a beautiful garden so it would be there when I arrived, and the last time I spoke to him he told me, "I'll see you on the other side. I'll be waiting." Yes, Dad, you surely will see me then, and no one will be able to stop that reunion. I love you.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -