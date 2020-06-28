James Boedeker



Bremerton - James (Jim) Boedeker, 69, crossed the bar on June 15, 2020. Jim was a longtime resident of Bremerton, WA. He was a dedicated Dungeons & Dragons player, as well as a skilled and highly revered electronics technician most recently with the Navy Undersea Warfare Center in Keyport.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Barbara Boedeker. He is survived by his sister, Judith Pitchford, brother-in-law, Rob, and nephew Robert.



Internment to take place at the Tahoma National Cemetery.









