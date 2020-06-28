James Boedeker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Boedeker

Bremerton - James (Jim) Boedeker, 69, crossed the bar on June 15, 2020. Jim was a longtime resident of Bremerton, WA. He was a dedicated Dungeons & Dragons player, as well as a skilled and highly revered electronics technician most recently with the Navy Undersea Warfare Center in Keyport.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Barbara Boedeker. He is survived by his sister, Judith Pitchford, brother-in-law, Rob, and nephew Robert.

Internment to take place at the Tahoma National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-5179
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved