James Clarkson Moore
Kingston, WA
Jim Moore passed away on March 5, 2019 at his home in Kingston, Washington. Jim was born on February 12, 1947 in Spokane, Washington and was the youngest of three siblings, Torge Lorentzen, Monte Moore, and Karen Bjorklund. While attending North Central High School in Spokane, he met his wife of 52 years, Sharon Moore. After he obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Washington State University in 1971, Jim and Sharon moved to Seattle where Jim began his career working at two veterinary hospitals.
In 1972, Jim and Sharon moved to Kingston, where they purchased their first and only home. Shortly thereafter, they purchased the building that would become Apple Tree Cove Animal Hospital. Jim then designed and constructed the current Apple Tree Cove Animal Hospital building down the street from his original practice. He touched many lives through his practice at Apple Tree Cove, where he mentored numerous veterinarians and served the people and pets in the community with skill and compassion. Reluctant to retire from the profession he so loved after selling the business in 2007, Jim continued to practice at Apple Tree Cove and several Kitsap County veterinary hospitals.
Throughout his life, Jim was tireless in his dedication to serving the community. He served as a board member for the Kitsap Humane Society from 2004 to 2012 and served as a volunteer there through 2018, performing spay/neuter surgeries and consulting with the shelter medicine team as a teacher, mentor, and advisor. Jim was also an active member of the Poulsbo Rotary Club for over 30 years, where he served as counselor for the exchange student program, mentoring high school students from around the world and hosting them in his home. Jim further served as a Commissioner and volunteer at the Village Green Metropolitan Park District in Kingston from his election in 2010 until this year, where he was instrumental in establishing the Park District and ensuring its success.
Jim was a bonsai tree enthusiast and spent his free time tending to his many trees. He was also an avid photographer, excelling at both spectacular landscape photography and playful photos of his beloved dog, Zoe, as well as the pets of his many friends and loved ones.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughter, Natalie, and his siblings Torge Lorentzen and Monte Moore of Spokane, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to either the Kitsap Humane Society or the Village Green Foundation.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Village Green Community Center in Kingston, Washington on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 24, 2019