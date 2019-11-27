Resources
James "Jim" Davis

James "Jim" Davis

James "Jim" Davis passed away at home on November 20, 2019. Jim was born in Seattle on August 5, 1953. The youngest of 5, Jim left home at age 17 to join the Army. In 1973, Jim married Janine and they had three children before going their separate ways. Jim loved the Washington Huskies Football team and was a season ticket holder for many years. He also loved skydiving and playing golf. He loved to build homes and built his family 5 homes over the years. Jim was a connoisseur of music and could tell you all about an album. He was also a master prankster and thoroughly enjoyed messing with friends, family and co-workers. Jim retired from the Shipyard in 2008 after 30 years of service and spent the last 11 years with family. Jim is preceded in death by his mother Eldora and Father W.C., his sisters Trudy and Joyce, and his son Ron. He is survived by his daughters Shi (Roland) Peckham of Woodbury, MN, Jamie Johnson of Bremerton, grandchildren Hannah, Ryan, Joseph, Justice, Luke, Jamar, Jamel and great grandson Jayden, his brother Rick (Karen) Davis of Lynwood, his sister Linda Wilkinson of Mountlake Terrace, and many nieces, nephews, friends and family. A party will be held on January 12th to celebrate his life.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019
