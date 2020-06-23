James Deane Colby



James Deane Colby, known fondly by friends and family as JD, was born on May 17,1990. Shortly after his 30th birthday, on June 16, 2020 at 7:44am, JD left this world far too soon; he passed away following a head injury he sustained while riding his bicycle.



JD was born to Joel Christian Colby and Martha Jo Mitchell-Colby in Seattle, WA. He grew up on Bainbridge Island and enjoyed boating, skiing, biking, and all that the majestic PNW has to offer. Everything JD did in life, he did to the fullest. He was both a hard worker and a courageous spirit. JD left his mark on everyone he encountered with his generosity, intelligence, infectious laugh, and kind spirit. His amazing laughter will live on in the hearts of all of those that he touched. JD was the kind of friend you could always rely on, he was always game for an adventure - whether mountain biking, hiking, or helping with a project - and he made everything enjoyable. JD's family and close group of friends loved and cherished him deeply; they will keep his memory alive forever.



JD was preceded in death by his father, Joel, his uncle Pete Mitchell, and his cousin Ryan Mitchell. JD is survived by his mother, Martha, his siblings Breena, Amber, and Kile, his nephews Brandon and Ryan Miller, his aunt Jane Crane, his uncles Bruce Mitchell, Pete Colby, and John Colby, and his cousins, Cari and Andy Crane, Sarah Mitchell-Olson, Rachael and Riley Mitchell, Jason Colby, Allison Colby-Aguirre, Trevor Munsch, and Tiffany Leveille. He will be loved forever and always remembered.









