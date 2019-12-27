|
|
|
James E. Trull
Bremerton - Life long Bremerton resident James E. Trull, age 77, died on December 18th, 2019 after a long fought battle with cancer.
Jim was born to James C. Trull and Edna M. Trull in Bremerton, Washington in 1942. He attended Bremerton schools and was a 1960 graduate of West Bremerton High School. He also received his Associates degree from Olympic College. Jim worked for the Bremerton Sun newspaper for 45 years and retired in 2007. In 1963 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Karman Gay Kidrick and they were married for the last 56 years.
As a young man Jim enjoyed the Boy Scouts and attained the level of Eagle Scout. Jim and his wife Gay loved to travel and especially loved their time in Cabo San Lucas Mexico, Palm Springs California and the State of Alaska. Jim during his life long journeys was fortunate enough to visit all 50 states. Jim was also an avid sports fan, which he passed on to his two sons. He especially enjoyed rooting for the Seahawks, Mariners, Sonics and WSU Cougars. Jim was also a long time member of the Bremerton Central Lions Club, which he enjoyed immensely. In his later years Jim enjoyed making Christmas earrings with his wife and then giving them out to friends and strangers at local business's and restaurants, during the holiday season. Jim was also an accomplished wood worker.
Jim is survived by his wife Gay, sons James R. and Joseph C., sister Joan Green, grandchildren Troy, Joseph, Hayden, Connor and Olivia.
A celebration of life is planned for January 4th, 2020 at Joey's Hangout, at 2:00pm, which is located at 4111 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, Washington, 98310.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Seattle and/or CHI Franciscan Hospice of Bremerton. The family also requests that if you are planning on attending the celebration of life and you have a pair of Jim's Christmas earrings, to please wear them.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019