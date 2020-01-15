|
James Edward Cantisano
Poulsbo - James Edward Cantisano, 58 of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on December 22, 2019. Jim unexpectedly and suddenly passed away after falling from a 2nd story balcony. Born on September 24, 1961 at West Covina CA Hospital to Eugene Ralph & Glenda Louise Cantisano and raised by Glenda Louise and Taylor Richard Kines in Terrell, Texas. Jim leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Cantisano of 26 years and their 4 adult children, Ryan Mahoney, Sean Mahoney, Rachel Cantisano and Stephan Cantisano, his sister Gina Marie Cantisano, brother Ralph Anthony Cantisano, surviving parents Taylor Richard Kines, Eugene Ralph Cantisano and Maryann Low Cantisano.
He enjoyed his family time more than anything and loved living in the beautiful Northwest along with the many adventures together. He worked as the Radiant Heating Plumbing Manager with Swift Plumbing & Heating. He loved to make people laugh and left a warm friendly smile with everyone he met and always willing to give a helping hand. He loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all of his heart and soul and with this, we will celebrate his life on Saturday, January 18th 2020 at 2pm at Poulsbo Community Church 651 NW Finn Rd Poulsbo, WA 98370. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Poulsbo Community Church to support the Morrow Manor Ministry in Poulsbo, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020