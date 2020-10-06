1/1
James (Jim) Edward Casteel

James (Jim) Edward Casteel, 70, passed away in his sleep at home August 13, 2020, as a result of complications from brain surgery in May.

Born in Bremerton, WA. Sept. 8, 1949, to Byrl & Joyce Casteel, the youngest of two boys. Jim lived his entire life in Bremerton, graduating from West High School in 1968 then earned an associate degree from Olympic College. He was in the Air Force Reserves for 6 years and during this time he graduated from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard apprentice program as a Shop 56 Pipefitter. He worked his way up to the position of Planner and Estimator from which he retired. Jim was always active in basketball and slow-pitch softball playing for the Shop 56 team in the shipyard league and also played in the city league. He was an avid fan of the Mariners and Seahawks. Jim was a big man with a gentle soul, quick to smile and greet you with his laugh. He had many friends at the Fleet Reserve and VFW in Navy Yard City playing ping pong and watching sports. Jim enjoyed wintering in Yuma, AZ, riding his Harley and spending time at his lake property with his extended family and friends. Jim is survived by his longtime companion Lei Michaelis, brother Bill (Gail) Casteel, nephews Kevin and Kyle and their families. Due to the COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
