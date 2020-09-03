1/1
James Edward Wilkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Wilkinson

James Edward Wilkinson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 93. He passed peacefully at home with his wife and daughters in attendance. Jim was born December 28, 1926 in Anderson, California to Frederic T. and Elizabeth Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by parents and his sisters Dorothy Wilkinson and Elizabeth Peak. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joanne Wilkinson, daughters, Kimberly McMorris and Kelly Morris, grandchildren, Derek and Tristan Keeling, and Kelvin and Hannah Waterman as well as his brother William Wilkinson and sister Carol Sladek. Jim grew up and attended school in Port Orchard. His father passed away when Jim was only 13 years old, and he helped his mother raise his siblings until she passed away when he was 19 years of age. Jim kept the family together and worked at various jobs to ensure his brother and sisters finished school and were safely set on the road to successful lives. As a young man, he worked at the Bay Theater in Port Orchard, and then for a brief time at Boeing. Jim was hired as an electrical apprentice at PSNS in 1943 and graduated as a mechanic in 1946. In 1972, he married Joanne Demick Kirk and was a loving husband and loving father to her two daughters. After working 38 years 6 months, he retired from PSNS in 1981 as an electrical planner man. He enjoyed his retirement with a little traveling, but mostly Jim enjoyed his home at the lake with his wife and family. Donations in his memory can be made to the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved