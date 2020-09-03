James Edward Wilkinson
James Edward Wilkinson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 93. He passed peacefully at home with his wife and daughters in attendance. Jim was born December 28, 1926 in Anderson, California to Frederic T. and Elizabeth Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by parents and his sisters Dorothy Wilkinson and Elizabeth Peak. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joanne Wilkinson, daughters, Kimberly McMorris and Kelly Morris, grandchildren, Derek and Tristan Keeling, and Kelvin and Hannah Waterman as well as his brother William Wilkinson and sister Carol Sladek. Jim grew up and attended school in Port Orchard. His father passed away when Jim was only 13 years old, and he helped his mother raise his siblings until she passed away when he was 19 years of age. Jim kept the family together and worked at various jobs to ensure his brother and sisters finished school and were safely set on the road to successful lives. As a young man, he worked at the Bay Theater in Port Orchard, and then for a brief time at Boeing. Jim was hired as an electrical apprentice at PSNS in 1943 and graduated as a mechanic in 1946. In 1972, he married Joanne Demick Kirk and was a loving husband and loving father to her two daughters. After working 38 years 6 months, he retired from PSNS in 1981 as an electrical planner man. He enjoyed his retirement with a little traveling, but mostly Jim enjoyed his home at the lake with his wife and family. Donations in his memory can be made to the charity of your choice
.