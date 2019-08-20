|
James Elmer Wallace
Bremerton - James E Wallace, 73, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at home in Bremerton, WA, after a brief illness.
Jim was born in Marietta, OH in 1946, to Friend and Dorothy (Brill) Wallace, and grew up in Stockport, OH. Shortly after graduating from high school, Jim joined the Navy, where he served for 20 years aboard a number of ships, which took him to numerous stations throughout the Pacific, as well as serving in Vietnam. He then worked at PSNS for another 20 yrs, retiring in 2008. Jim was a very positive person, and lived by a code of honor in work and in play.
Jim loved sports, playing baseball and basketball in high school, organizing baseball teams on the ships he served on, played pool, hunted, fished..and became an avid golfer, He also enjoyed taking road trips.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Anna Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Donna Heins Neale, his brother Denny (Susan) Wallace, and sister Sarah (Will) Palmer. Also his children, Carl, Richard (Annetta), and Mark Wallace, as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no services.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 20, 2019