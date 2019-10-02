|
James Emmett Wenzl, 81, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on September 26, 2019.
Jim was born on May 25, 1938 to Carl and Virginia (Van Hole) Wenzl in Clovis, NM. Jim went on to graduate O'Dea High School in Seattle, WA and then joined the US Army. He earned the rank of Corporal during his honorable service from 1960-1963. Jim then worked in beverage sales with Jennings Corporation, retiring after 30 years. During this time, Jim married the love of his life, Marjorie Beaudette on December 16, 1970 in Bremerton. He had memberships in the Elks for 50 years, American Legion, Teamsters, and Eagles. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed going to the YMCA, bicycling, running, billiards, racquetball, pickle ball, and sports in general.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Jim's memory will live on with his wife of nearly 49 years, Marjorie; son, Joe Sexton (Debbie) of Bremerton, WA; daughters, Kim Novak of Spokane, WA and Jan Holderbach (John) of Bremerton, WA; sister, Kathleen Snider of Bremerton, WA; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be held at Brother Don's in Bremerton on October 5th at 1:00pm. Inurnment will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial can be seen at
www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 2, 2019