James G. (Jerry) Waters
- - James G. (Jerry) Waters passed away March 28, 2019 following a brief illness. Born October 12, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to James Ireland Waters and Mary Clare (Bryant) Waters, he lived in Virginia for most of his life and moved to the state of Washington in 2009. He was a supervisory cartographer with the U.S. Geological Survey when he retired in 1996. While living near the USGS in Reston, Virginia, Jerry was active with the Reston Community Players from its inception until 1992. It was through the players group in 1984 that he met his wife, Marie Vincent, whom he married in 1996. They were active in the Reston Association, serving on its Facilities Advisory Committee for several years. Together Jerry and Marie joined the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society (USLHS) in 1993, and shortly thereafter joined the USLHS, the New Jersey Lighthouse Society, and the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association. Through these various lighthouse associations, and sometimes on their own, Jerry and Marie visited nearly 500 lighthouses in 26 states and four Canadian territories.
Their interest in lighthouses brought them to Puget Sound in 2006 on a lighthouse tour and they moved to the region in 2009. As volunteers with the USLHS, Jerry & Marie started the Museum Store at Point No Point Lighthouse; a venture that they enjoyed every lighthouse season.
Besides his wife, Jerry is survived by a brother, Richard Waters of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Margaret Waters of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Patricia Waters-Heflin (John) of Vienna, Virginia; one nephew Stacen Buchholz (Nicole); three nieces, Elizabeth Jones (Shannon), Kacie Waters-Heflin and Jenni Waters-Heflin; one great-niece and two great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Chesapeake Chapter, U.S. Lighthouse Society
P.O. Box 1270
Annandale, VA 22003-1270
U.S. Lighthouse Society
9005 Point No Point Rd. NE
Hansville, WA 98340
55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150
Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 7, 2019