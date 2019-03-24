|
|
James Harley Reeves
Poulsbo, WA
Beloved father and friend James Harley Reeves passed away in Copalis Beach, WA on March 9, 2019. Jim was good-natured, well-liked, and loved vintage cars, old westerns, and being near the ocean. Known for his quirky humor, he enjoyed people, and made friends easily.
Born in Bremerton on July 11, 1944 to Bonnie (Ritchie) and Clyde Reeves of Poulsbo, Jim graduated North Kitsap High School in 1962. He served the U.S. Navy four years, and was an Environmental Protection Specialist on Trident Submarine Base Bangor until retirement.
Jim is survived by beloved life partner, Debbie Rucker; son Jesse Reeves of Kingston; daughter Lisa Wylie of Sequim; grandchildren Tyson Reeves, Amanda Reeves, and Jessica Feehan; great-grandchildren Ben, Erin, Oliver, and Sam; siblings Sid (Dora) Reeves of Poulsbo, and Ramona (Paul) Stumpf of Lynden.
A celebration of life is at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Ocean Shores Eagles. Details: www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 24, 2019