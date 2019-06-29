Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Resources
More Obituaries for James Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Miller


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Miller Obituary
James Miller

- - James (Jim) Miller passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at 96 yrs. old. Born on Nov. 17, 1922 in Kalispell, Montana to William and Virgina Miller. After serving in the military Jim and Porgie moved to Bremerton, Washington where he founded Miller Funeral Home. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Georgette (Porgie) Pulver and two sons Jim and Tim Miller. He is survived by three of his children Ginger Miller, Mike Miller and Teri Green and 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A tribute to him can be found on www.dignitymemorial.com Burial arrangement by Miller Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in Kitsap Sun from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now