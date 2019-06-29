|
|
James Miller
- - James (Jim) Miller passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at 96 yrs. old. Born on Nov. 17, 1922 in Kalispell, Montana to William and Virgina Miller. After serving in the military Jim and Porgie moved to Bremerton, Washington where he founded Miller Funeral Home. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Georgette (Porgie) Pulver and two sons Jim and Tim Miller. He is survived by three of his children Ginger Miller, Mike Miller and Teri Green and 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A tribute to him can be found on www.dignitymemorial.com Burial arrangement by Miller Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in Kitsap Sun from June 29 to June 30, 2019