James Mitchell Zimmers
Bremerton - James Mitchell Zimmers, Jr, 71, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on January 6, 2020. Born on November 9, 1948 in St. Mary, PA, Jim went on to graduate from Bishop Montgomery Catholic School in Los Angeles, CA. He served with honor in the US Army from 1966-1968. Jim married Jeannie Alice Webster on December 18, 1976 in Los Angeles. After his time in the US Army, Jim went to work as a shipfitter at PSNS and retired in 2007. Jim's spare time was spent enjoying being with family whenever possible. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jeannie. Jim's memory will live on with his son, Matthew; brother, Michael of Highland, CA; and special friends, Larry and Sharron Apeland and family. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 12-4pm at Lewis Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be private at Forest Lawn
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020