James Murphy, Jr.
Edmonds - James (Jim) Edward Murphy Jr., 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Edmonds Washington.
Jim was born and raised on the same property homesteaded in 1886 by his Grandparents James T and Iantha Murphy in Port Orchard Washington.
He graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1956. That same year he began his career at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as an Apprentice Machinist. He retired in 1993 as the Head of the Planning and Estimating Department. He also served in the Army Reserve for 6 years.
Jim had a passion for horses and keeping riders and their horses in the back country of the state of Washington. He served as President of the Back County Horsemen of Washington and was passionately involved with the club for a number of years.
He enjoyed writing and researching about the Murphy family history and also wrote a book about his brother Larry's service during World War II.
Jim was preceded in death by his Parents James and Elfay, his twin brother John, his brother Larry and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his brother Denny, sister Eileen, and his children Edward (Pamela), Marcella (Tracy), Michael (Jennifer), Rondi (Darren) and Timothy (Sharon), 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and 3 step great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 1PM at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366. There will be a reception following where memories can be shared.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Back Country Horsemen of Washington:
BCHW Jim Murphy Legacy Fund
PO BOX 1132
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 22, 2019