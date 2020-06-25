James Patrick Fox



On Saturday, June 13, 2020, James "Teeny" Fox, loving companion to Patricia Ward, passed away peacefully at home. He was 84.



Teeny was born in Spalding, Nebraska, on August 28, 1935, to Cornelius "Connie" and Alma Fox. His family moved to Bremerton, Washington, in 1941; Teeny never left. He was a successful Bremerton businessman, beginning his business acumen at 21 with the first of his two gas stations. He went on to own multiple businesses: The Peedle Weezer Tavern with his wife Diann, Fox Motors with his brother Leon, and many other business ventures.



His true passion was racing! Teeny began his racing career as a teen in the 50's, racing at the Kitsap County Airport and Silverdale Speedway. He went on to a career in NASCAR as a Metal Fabricator and a Crew Chief. He was a crew member of teams that won the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500. Teeny, along with all his brothers were inducted into the Kitsap County Sports Hall of Fame and considered the First Family of Auto Racing in Kitsap County.



After retiring from NASCAR, Teeny kept busy with this and that, but cars were in his blood. He had been a founding member of the Handler's Car Club in his youth. He resumed his passion and began collecting classic cars and Hot Rods. This led to the beginning of the Cool Car Cruise car shows. When asked why he was putting so much into the car shows he said, "Here's the deal, I want to give back to Bremerton because Bremerton has been so good to me".



Throughout his life Teeny helped many people, he was a generous man with both his time and his money. It was important to him that people who needed help got it. He didn't much care why they needed it, just that they did. Teeny was a wonderful man who will be missed by all.



Teeny was preceded in death by his first wife Hazel, his second wife Diann and their son Steve, both parents Connie and Alma, as well as his brothers Tommy, and Leon, and his sister-in-law Valerie. He is survived by his brother Bobby, and his sisters Caroline Mateo and Shirley Henderson, as well as his sister-in-law Patty, his daughter-in-law Phyllis Bochicchio Wilson, and many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service for Teeny will be planned by the family for some time in the Fall.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store