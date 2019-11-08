|
|
James Paul Rebold
James Paul Rebold, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 16, 2019. Born Sept. 15, 1925 in Warren, PA. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, 1943-1946. He owned and operated several small businesses until 1960 when he started his career at Naval Ordnance Dept., Forest Park, IL as a soldering instructor. In 1970 he transferred to NVWES Keyport, WA until retiring in 1990. Jim was also a Master Mason of 57 years, a member of Pleiades Lodge #478, Springfield, IL. Jim will be remembered as a loving, kind and gracious man willing to help anyone in need. He is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Helen; daughter, Karen; son, Wesley and step son, Randy Vanoni. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty), married 45 years; step daughter Linda, Step son, Steven and grandchildren, Tammy, Cody, Jason, and Johnny. In lieu of a memorial service his wish would be to donate to your local VA for those in need.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019