Ocean Shores - James R. Wills of Ocean Shores, WA passed away on Dec 6. 2019, at age 81. He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran, retiring rank of Master Chief Master at Arms. He was born on Aug 10, 1938 in Arlington, TX to Alva Ross Wills & Juanita Wills. He was proceeded in death by them & 2 sisters, Leah & Beryl Ann. He is survived by Jeanette Wills of Ocean Shores, business partner, wife & companion of over 38 years; 3 daughters of a former marriage, Ina Wills & Nita Wills of WA & Lydia Wills of Ketchum, ID Also, Stepdaughter, Kathy Foshay & husband, Dave of Port Orchard, WA & their 3 children, Danny, Donovan & Debra & their 7 grandchildren; Stepson, Russell Linderman & wife Connie of Charleston, S.C. & their children, Garrett & Brenna. He is also survived by two nephews, Jamie Ainsworth & Jack Ross Price of TX & niece Pattie Greenwood, of TX. He served for 23 years in the U.S. Navy & among his duties, was as a weapons instructor. He was assigned & served on several aircraft carriers; his last was .USS Midway, now a museum in San Diego, CA. While serving on the USS Midway (CV 41) he received a Navy Commendation Medal "For Meritorious service as Chief Master at Arms during the evacuation of South Vietnam, 29 & 30 April 1975. .Master Chief Petty Officer was instrumental in the detailed planning, coordination and execution of a comprehensive Evacuee Control Plan which facilitated orderly processing of over 3,000 refugees aboard MIDWAY a temporary haven. Master Chief Petty Officer WILLS' professionalism and devotion to duty reflected great credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest tradition of the United States Naval Service" Signed, Dec 12th, 1975 by the Secretary of the Navy.

Upon his Navy retirement he moved on to management positions in Real Estate, Mortgage Lending & Hotel & Condominiums; retiring in 2003 from "6001 Condominiums" in Bellevue, WA. His hobbies included golfing, boating, lake fishing & salmon river fishing; and catching his "biggest fish" a Marlin, while in Kauai. He enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings. He also designed & built "Tall Sailing Ships" models which he shared with family & friends & occasionally sold. He was a Life Member of the VFW of Ocean Shores, WA Burial will be at sea with services conducted by the U.S. Navy. Condolences may be sent to www.fernhillfuneral.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
