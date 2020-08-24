James Reuben Edward Pavlicek, Sr.Poulsbo - James Reuben Edward Pavlicek, Sr., age 72, of Poulsbo passed away on August 4, 2020. The third of four children, Jim was born on July 15, 1948 to Reuben and Cuba Pavlicek in Corpus Christi TX. The Pavlicek family moved to San Diego County CA when Jim was around 9 yrs old, eventually settling in Imperial Beach. He attended Mar Vista High School and excelled in and was a 4-year letterman in track and field sports, low hurdles and long distance running. While attending Southwestern Jr. College, he met his future wife, Beverly Brown. They were married February 1968. Jim served in the U.S. Navy at duty stations in Agana Guam and Barber's Point Hawaii. After leaving the Navy, Jim and family returned to California, moving to Washington State in 1980. Jim was a professional real estate broker since 1974, both in CA and WA. He also worked at SUBASE Bangor, Trident Refit Facility, Kitsap Transit, Agate Pass Charter, and Our Lady Star of the Sea as a school bus driver.Jim was an ardent sports fan. While in the Navy and stationed in Guam, he began his lifelong, semi-career as a multi-sports referee lasting from age 20 thru 50 something. He belonged to a San Diego County referee association as well as the Peninsula Officials Football Association. He was in his element while out on the fields, and enjoyed the camaraderie of all the folks he worked with immensely. He especially admired Dick Todd, who scheduled the games. With 4 kids, Jim was also was a number #1 sideliner and cheerleader at their games throughout the years, and coached his son's soccer team at one point of time. Often, if a Ref didn't show up at a game the coach knew he could call on Dad Pavlicek to hop out on the field and call the game.Jim was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Irene and Skeeter. He is survived by his younger brother, Candy. He is also survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly, his son James Pavlicek Jr (Victoria), daughters Mary Yates (Raymond), Carla Roberts, and Katie Arneson (Mark); grandchildren Jimmy, Spencer, Mercedes, Maximus, Austin, Tawnee, Tyler, Bella, Nicolas, Nahara, Baci and Stefanee; and 6 great-grandchildren Slater, Gemma, Liv, Fae, Beau and Killian; granddaughter-in-law Alisha Kawai-Puaa and grandson-in-law Kevin Vermeire. He is also survived by numerous in-laws on the Brown side, and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.Jim will be so missed! He could be a tough cookie to deal with, and talked incessantly, he also had such a love in his heart for his family, loved us all so much, and was so proud to be a part of a constantly growing clan of kids, it brought tears to his eyes. Rest peacefully Papa! See you later, just over the rainbow!Arrangements made by Miller-Woodlawn. Jim will be laid to rest with full honors at Tahoma National Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories with the family on Miller-Woodlawn's website.