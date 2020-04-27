|
|
James Richard Bradwell
James Richard Bradwell, age 82, passed away on April 13, 2020 at his home with his loving wife and children holding him. James (Jim) was born January 12, 1938 in Jefferson City, Iowa to Harry and Arlene Bradwell.
Jim graduated from Bremerton High School in 1956.
After graduation he worked for 4 years at Boeing in Renton. He then worked at PSNS in Bremerton for 33 years. Jim was the General Foreman in Shop 99 when he retired in 1993.
Surviving is his wife Jeanette of 25 years, his 4 children : James Jr, Eddie, Wendy (Jackson), and Patty (Blomberg). Jim's former wife, Dickie Johnson, (mother of his 4 children) also survives. Jim has 12 grandchildren : Brad, Christy, Breanna, Chelsey, Regan, Morgan, Ashley, Ryan, Caitlin, Jeb, Cody, and Bryce. Jim also has 9 great grandchildren : Lucas, Makayla, Blake, Logan, Dylan, Princeton, Amelia, Riley, and Audrey. He is also survived by Jeanette's 4 daughters : Tammy Taylor, Cindy Mason, Lori Mason and Melissa Smith. Her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. All of Jim's grand/great grandchildren called him "PAPA" .
Jim loved bowling, golfing and going to the casino (which he was quite lucky). He also loved his Family very much. Jim's friendships were very important to him. He will be missed so much by all who loved him.
Donations may be made to the Bremerton Elks.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020