Jamie Alexander Dampier
Bremerton - (October 10, 1970 to September 6, 2019)
Our beloved son & brother, Jamie Alexander Dampier, passed away on 9-6-2019 at the age of 48. He was an artist who loved history, science fiction & Amsterdam; he also was a firm believer in civil rights & climate change, and read voraciously his entire life. His BA in History was earned at Kean University in NJ. Jamie cared passionately about our planet and did his part to protect & foster a safe habitat for all creatures & a sustainable future for all. To that end he received his Master Gardeners' Certification thru the Washington State University extension program. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Dampier & is survived by his mother, Jane Singer Dampier, his sister Kristina Dampier & his feline children Samantha & Annie. Donations to the ASPCA or the ACLU would be appreciated.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 15, 2019