Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Bremerton, WA
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Cameron Hall
Jane Marie Clark


1964 - 2019
Jane Marie Clark Obituary
Jane Marie Clark

Seabeck - Jane Marie Clark (Ronkar),55, passed away on September 21, 2019. She is the daughter of Ronald L. Ronkar and Blanche Ronkar (Geffre). Jane is survived by her husband Bob Clark and daughters Joy Clark and Hope Clark. On September 30, 2019, a Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bremerton at 11:00 am followed by a reception at noon in Cameron Hall. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .For additional information celebrating Jane's life, please visit www.Miller-Woodlawn.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 27, 2019
