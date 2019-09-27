|
Jane Marie Clark
Seabeck - Jane Marie Clark (Ronkar),55, passed away on September 21, 2019. She is the daughter of Ronald L. Ronkar and Blanche Ronkar (Geffre). Jane is survived by her husband Bob Clark and daughters Joy Clark and Hope Clark. On September 30, 2019, a Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bremerton at 11:00 am followed by a reception at noon in Cameron Hall. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .For additional information celebrating Jane's life, please visit www.Miller-Woodlawn.com
