Janet Margret Copley Nunamaker
Janet (Jan) Margret Copley Nunamaker was born in Detroit MI on April 23rd 1940 and moved to Bremerton as an Infant that same year. She is survived by her husband Jerry Nunamaker for 59 years as well as her son Kevin Nunamaker and daughter Kara Nunamaker Knaebel.and her husband Paul. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Copley Hatfield and her husband Rob, brother Dr. John Brian Copley and his wife Jan and two beloved grandchildren Tyler and Kassie Knaebel. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Alice Copley and stepmother Gladys Shock Copley of Bremerton WA. Janet was a graduate of East Bremerton High School in 1958 and graduate of W.W.U which lead to a life long career as a school teacher who loved to travel and see the world.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
