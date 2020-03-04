|
|
Janet Wick
Janet was born October 2, 1933, the second oldest of five daughters of George and Evalin Linn. Janet attended Simpson College, where she met her husband, Robert Stanley Wick. Janet is survived by a sister, Loretta Musgrave, and five children: David (and wife Mary Lynn), Rebecca, Daniel, Peter, Keren (and husband Timonthy), and five grandchildren. Janet passed away at home on February 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Island Church at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Island Church Benevolent Fund (9624 Sportsmans Club Road, Bainbridge Island WA 98110) or Island Volunteer Caregivers (147 Finch Pl SW, Ste 4, Bainbridge Island WA 98110).
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020