Janice Marie Hakanson
Suquamish - Janice was born to Chester and Melva Turpen on August 22, 1940 in Davis City, Iowa. She lived in Port Huron, Michigan and then Des Moines, Iowa where she graduated from North High School in 1958. She attended Simpson College where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. After graduation in 1962, she taught for two years in Denver, Colorado and married William Veach in 1963. The following year they moved to Ames, Iowa, to open a bakery and start their family.
Jan returned to teach for the Des Moines School District in 1965 and then the Saydel School District. She taught Spanish, French, and English, and in 1987 received a Masters of Science in English and Spanish Linguistics from Drake University.
Divorced in 1982, Jan met Edward Hakanson in 1983 and they were married in 1988 and moved to the Poulsbo, Washington area in 1995 after both retired.
Jan became involved in the Peninsula Music and Arts Society, helped start the Rolling Readers Program at Suquamish Elementary, and became very involved in church women activities holding many leadership roles.
For fun, Jan enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends with Ed, creating poems for different occasions, making original greeting cards, playing bridge and pinochle, traveling, reading, and eating out.
Jan is survived by her husband Ed; children Tamee Holzhauser and Greg Veach; step-children Paul (Mandy) Hakanson, Karen (Adam) Gibson, and Ann (D.) Proctor; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and another on the way in June; her sister Nova (James) Kane; and brother Bob Turpen.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 21st at the Vinland Lutheran Church, 2750 NW Finn Hill Road, Poulsbo, WA, 98370.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vinland Lutheran Church in memory of Janice.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020