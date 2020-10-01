1/
Jannette G. (Jan) Bronaugh
Bremerton - Jeannette (Jan) G. Bronaugh, 90, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on September 18, 2020. Born on March 5, 1930 to Otto and Gertrude (Coster) Gilk in Merrill, WI, Jan attended Onalaksa High School in Washington. She married Joseph Charles Bronaugh, Sr. on March 9, 1947. Jan retired from Safeway and loved working with her customers as a checker for 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and travel. Jan is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, Sr., her parents and son, Joseph, Jr. Her memory will live on with her son, Jeffery L. Bronaugh, daughter-in-law Lynn; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
