Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Rock Community Church
4100 S.W. Old Clifton Road
Port Orchard, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Pinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason E. Pinard


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason E. Pinard Obituary
Jason E. Pinard

- - Jason E. Pinard passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2019 in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on February 4th, 1974 to Linda and Pierre Pinard. He was raised in the Bothell area and graduated from Inglemoor High School in 1992. He worked in the HVAC industry for many years in the Bremerton Area. He then became an apprentice for the Mitsubishi Elevator Company in Kirkland WA.

He is survived by his daughters, McKayla and Hailey, his Mom and Dad, his sister Andrea Stanek (Guy), stepbrother, Christopher Murray, fiancee Sasha Froland & her daughters, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Jason are invited to attend his Celebration of Life at the Church of the Rock Community Church, 4100 S.W. Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now