Jason E. Pinard
- - Jason E. Pinard passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2019 in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on February 4th, 1974 to Linda and Pierre Pinard. He was raised in the Bothell area and graduated from Inglemoor High School in 1992. He worked in the HVAC industry for many years in the Bremerton Area. He then became an apprentice for the Mitsubishi Elevator Company in Kirkland WA.
He is survived by his daughters, McKayla and Hailey, his Mom and Dad, his sister Andrea Stanek (Guy), stepbrother, Christopher Murray, fiancee Sasha Froland & her daughters, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Jason are invited to attend his Celebration of Life at the Church of the Rock Community Church, 4100 S.W. Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019