Jay Leslie Logsdon



Jay Leslie Logsdon, age 56, while living as a loving father, husband, and brother passed away on July 18, 2020. Jay was born to Edward and Rosalie Logsdon in Baltimore, Maryland. Jay devoted his life to being a father to his three daughters and three stepsons, as well as being the best husband he could be to the love of his life, Jennifer. He would spend every available day paving a path of success for his children, first as a devoted single father to his daughters and later as a stepfather to his step-sons. Through hard work and example Jay taught his daughters to be strong and self-sufficient while teaching his sons to be respectful and show courage.



Jay was a loving man with a big heart, willing to lend a hand to all in need. With his entrancing smile, he would make new friends wherever he went. Being a man of reliability, with love and joy in his heart, he was loved by all that had to pleasure of meeting him. Jay, with his puppy Max alongside, enjoyed his time hunting, crabbing, fishing, and entertaining others of epic tales of life.



Jay is preceded in death by his father Edward, his mother Rosalie, and his brother Terry. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughters: Nicole Logsdon, Shannon Matson and Amber Whitlatch, stepsons: Nickales Winerbottom, Jonathan Winterbottom, and Bradley Ousley, and his grandchildren: Tyler, Cecelia, Rayden, Evangelina, Keegan, Brooklyn, Fernando and Ceeah. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store