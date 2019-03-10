|
Jean Elizabeth Donelson
Bremerton, WA
Our loving mother, sister, and grandmother, Jean Elizabeth Donelson, age 90, died February 28, 2019 in Bremerton, Washington of natural causes. Jean was born August 6, 1928, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ruth and Merrill Burnette. She grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and met her future husband in 1947, on her first day at Iowa State Teacher's College, a story she delighted in telling her children and grandchildren.
She married Ron Donelson on June 17, 1951 in a garden ceremony at her childhood home in Sioux City. Ron and Jean were devoted to each other, sharing many common interests, and were married 64 years before his death in 2015.
Jean was a school teacher for one year, then spent years as a housewife and mother to four children. Ron was a music teacher in Iowa, then moved the family to Bremerton, where Ron taught music until 1991. During this time, Jean was a busy housewife, involved in music and Art's Club, ladies' singing groups and church choirs. She and Ron sang with the Bremerton Symphony and Master Chorale. In the early years, as they raised their growing family, they took many camping, sightseeing and hiking trips. Their love of travel continued as long as they were both able and they had many adventures together throughout their years. All of these events were well documented through slides and photos as they both enjoyed taking pictures.
Jean is survived by a sister, Jan Larsen, of Ute, Iowa, and four children, Craig Donelson of Sequim, Washington; Mark (JoAnne) Donelson of Edmonds; Washington, Kathy (John) Lee of Lancaster, California; and Rebecca Donelson, of Buckley, Washington. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Riley (Renee) Dudley of Ballard, Washington; Ivy Donelson, of Bellingham, Washington; Kelsey (Jason) Woodell, of Lancaster, California; Douglas (Nuria) Lee of Bolinas, California; Thomas (Tiffany) Lee, of Lancaster, California; and Scott (Sally) Lee of Long Beach, California. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, Josie, Benny, Jeremiah, Naiya, Siena, Taylor, Addie, Avery, and Jack.
Private graveside services for Jean will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton, Washington.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 10, 2019