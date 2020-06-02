Jeanette E. Duncan



Port Orchard - It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Jeanette E. Duncan, 83, of Port Orchard, WA on May 19, 2020 at St. Anthony's hospital in Gig Harbor.



Jeanette passed peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, into the arms of her beloved Jesus. She was surrounded by family in her final hours.



Jeanette was born 12/29/1936 in Batesburg, SC to Eugene Phillips and Beatrice Buzhardt Phillips. Jeanette aka "Momma Griddle" was always a Southern gal as reflected in her delicious Southern cooking, hospitality and anecdotal stories. Her other interests included Real Estate, in which she was once licensed, and travel . She enjoyed especially traveling to her beloved Florida in which she spent much of her earlier years.



She was a loving generous person always willing to give or share at a moments notice.



In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Pierce Duncan. She is survived by 6 children Kerry Kim Prater (Gale), Shannon Prater (Karen), Becky Prater, Donna McGaughey (Kris), Robert Alan Browning ( Amy) and Phillip Browning (Charrissa) along with 16 grandchildren .She is survived by siblings Myrtle Cail, Eugene Steven Phillips JR, Danny Phillips, Florian Morse and Linda Donaldson as well as several nieces and nephews. And special thanks to longtime friend Arlene.



Jeanette will rest with her husband Frank at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store