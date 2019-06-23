|
|
Jeanne Louise Hummel
- - Jeanne Louise Hummel (Clough) passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 86, after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was certainly loved by so many that had the privilege of knowing her and spending time with her (even if it was only for a few minutes in the checkout line at the store!). She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, friend, neighbor, volunteer/philanthropist, and more. Jeanne will be dearly missed, but certainly not forgotten.
Jeanne was born Jeanne Louise Clough on June 3, 1933 in Omak, Washington and was raised there by her mother Louise Bertha Clough (Schild) and father Eugene Darwin Clough. She had two older brothers: Robert Clough and George Clough who were 16 and 17 years older, respectively. She attended Washington State College from 1951 to 1955, receiving a B.A. in Speech. Jeanne was active in Chi Omega sorority, where she served as the house President. She was also active in drama, a love she continued throughout her life. She met her future husband, John Henry Hummel (1933-2004) at W.S.C. and they were married shortly after graduation. They lived overseas in Morocco while John served active duty in the U.S. Navy for four years, and where their first child, Jennifer, was born in 1958. After active duty, they moved back to the States and lived a short time in Wenatchee, Washington where their second child, Jeffrey, was born in 1960. They then moved to Seattle that same year and John started working for Seattle First National Bank (SeaFirst). In 1962, they had their third child, Jay.
John worked for SeaFirst while Jeanne was a homemaker, substitute teacher and volunteer, all while raising three children, one of which had a hearing disability (Jennifer). Because of Jennifer's disability, Jeanne became very active in volunteering at the Hearing Speech & Deaf Center in Seattle where she served with a deep passion. She also volunteered in many other capacities for organizations that helped people with various disabilities, including the Parents Teachers Houseparents Organization at the Washington School for the Deaf in Vancouver, Washington where Jennifer eventually attended high school. Jeanne had a special love for animals, especially dogs and cats. Both her and John had several of both over the years. She also loved flower gardening, going for walks with John, taking annual trips with John to Hawaii, and spending summer vacations at the family cabin on Lake Chelan, Washington.
In 1974, the family moved to Longview, Washington with John's promotion within SeaFirst. They moved again in 1983 to Vancouver, Washington, and then one last time in 1985 to Bremerton, Washington where John eventually retired from banking. They lived there together for 19 years where they both were active in the community and attended St. Antony of Egypt Episcopal Church in Silverdale, Washington, until John's death in 2004. Jeanne was later diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2010, and yet despite the loss of her dear husband John and the advancement of the debilitating disease, she never lost her perpetual smile, joy and sense of humor. As the disease progressed, she moved to Clearbrook Assisted Living in Silverdale, eventually moving to Madrona House Memory Care on Bainbridge Island, Washington where she recently passed away. She was dearly loved my so many of the caregivers who got to know her.
Jeanne is survived by her three children: Jennifer (60), Jeff (59) and Jay (57) and six grandchildren: Harrison (25), Mari (25), Bryce (23), Chad (23), Jared (20) and Josh (17).
A memorial service will be held for her at St. Antony of Egypt Episcopal Church in Silverdale at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019. If you wish to designate the parish or a charity for memorials, please consider the following: St. Antony's building fund, the Hearing Speech & Deaf Center, and the Kitsap Humane Society.
She would greatly appreciate that.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 23, 2019