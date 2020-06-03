Jeffery J . Edwards



Jeff a beloved Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend lost his battle with cancer surrounded by his family at home.



Jeff worked as a general contractor for over 30 years, leaving behind many buildings to remind us of how much pride he took in his craft.



Golf was his passion. If the sun was shining and there was a tee time with his friends, It was a beautiful day for him.



Jeff also enjoyed being on his boat out on the Puget Sound or taking rides just anywhere on his Harley.



Most of all he loved being with his family, gathered together where he was always known as the life of the party.



Jeff cast a bright light upon those around him. His radiant smile, charming wit and easy going personality will be greatly missed.



Private family gathering will be held









