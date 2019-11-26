|
Jeffrey Scott Oldenkamp
Jeffrey Scott Oldenkamp, 33, passed away tragically on November 14, 2019, at his home in Seattle from complications of kidney disease. A lifelong Washington resident, he was born in Port Angeles to Shelly Winsby and Tim Oldenkamp and raised on Bainbridge Island. Jeffrey has a brother Brian Oldenkamp, sister-in-law Nila, niece and nephew Olivia and Max, stepparents Dave Urwin and Cheryl Oldenkamp, his grandmother and grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins and three stepsisters. He is also survived by many friends and the love of his life, Callie Carver.
He will forever live in the hearts of his family, partner and friends as a loving son, cherished brother and uncle, supportive partner, loyal friend, soccer player, music lover and adventure seeker.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019