|
|
Jeffry Lynn Wentworth
Bremerton, WA
Jeff was born in Bremerton April 19, 1949 to Mary and Kenneth Wentworth. He passed February 23, 2019. Jeff graduated from West High school in 1967 and spent most of his life in Kitsap county. He is survived by his wife Randi, brother Steve (Raye Wentworth) and much extended family. He spent his last days as he spent his life, surrounded by friends and family. He touched many lives with his kind heart, sense of humor and great affection for his friends and family. Jeff was never shy about telling those he loved how much they meant to him. He was generous and a mentor to many, always willing to give a hand up. Jeff was well known from his days at Kitsap Sports Shop and as an avid, enthusiastic fisherman. Through the years he was involved with NW Stealheaders, Puget Sound Anglers and the Poggie Club. Jeff caught his first fish when he was 6 yrs old and his last at age 68. He shared a seat in his boat and expertise with many over the years and is truly missed. There will be a memorial BBQ held at Tradewinds on the Bay in Tokeland, WA. July 27 at 3pm. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 20, 2019