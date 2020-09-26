1/1
Jennita L. Zulick
Jennita L. Zulick

Jennita L. Zulick passed away Sept. 14th, 2020 at home. She was born Jan. 13th, 1941 in South Carolina to Gade and Naomi Simpson. She graduated from East High School in Bremerton, WA. She married Ronald Zulick on July 15th, 1967. She is survived by her husband Ronald; her children Teresa (Richard) Peachey and David (Jada) Zulick; grandchildren Sarah Salters, Kyle Peachey and Nicholas Zulick; and great-grandchildren Kaleb, Kylee, Anthony and Wyatt. She also leaves behind two surviving siblings, Bennie White of Bremerton and Albert Simpson of Port Orange, Florida.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
3603777648
