Jerry Don Ecklund Obituary
Allyn - Jerry Don Ecklund, 84, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home in Allyn, WA. He was born in Portland, Oregon on September 7, 1935 to Sig and Hazel Ecklund. He attended Port Orchard and Bremerton schools, graduating Bremerton high school in 1953.

He attended Olympic college, then joined the Marines where he was stationed at Camp Pendleton. When he was discharged from the Marines he attended University of Washington. After graduating from the UW business school he was hired by Owens Corning in their management training program. He was transferred to California and eventually Reno where he started his own commercial insulation business.

He played baseball for Bremerton High and Olympic College. He enjoyed water skiing and scuba diving. Later he took up golf with a passion, and spent the last 20 years at Lakeland Village on the golf course.

He was married to Janet Holgerson from 1972 -1976, and was with his companion JoAnn Meyer for the last 25 years. He is survived by his daughter Judy Ecklund of La Jolla, CA, step children Richard Petit of Menlo Park, California and Kathryn Petit of Bainbridge Island, WA. He was preceded in death by his sister Judy Ecklund Boggs.

A memorial service will be held at St Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church at 280 E. Wheelwright st. In Allyn at 1:00 pm Wednesday January 15. Memorials can to the Kitsap or Mason County Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
