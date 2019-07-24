|
|
Jerry Lee Lieseke
Port Orchard - Lifetime Port Orchard resident Jerry Lee Lieseke died after a long battle with cancer on July 11th, 2019. Jerry was born on August 4th, 1950 in Bremerton with his twin, Larry. He graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1969 and went on to serve six years in the Air Force Reserve. Jerry was a pipefitter at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for 42 years, retiring five years ago. He was a passionate fisherman and gardener, enjoyed hiking and loved spending time with his grandchildren and dogs. Jerry really enjoyed family gatherings and spent most of his time with his best friend and twin brother, Larry. Jerry will be remembered for his strong work ethic, outspoken opinions, honesty, and colorful language. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Vern Lieseke, and his sister, Verna Lieseke. Jerry is survived by his wife Siriporn, his daughter Jenny and grandchildren Staley and Byrne, his twin brother Larry Lieseke, his sister Ann Lieseke and brother Dan (Connie) Lieseke, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
An online memorial will be available through Rill Chapel at www.rill.com and a memorial service will be held in the near future. A memorial plaque will be placed at Sunset Lane Cemetery.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 24, 2019