Jerry Lemonte Smith
Bremerton - January 9, 1942 to April 4, 2019
Veteran
Jerry passed away at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, WA. His wife Carol of 47 years and daughter Beth were by his side when he lost his battle with myelodysplastic syndrome, pneumonia, and congestive heart failure. Jerry was born in Durante, OK to Altie Smith and Eloise Hay, who preceded him in death along with his only sibling, Donald Smith, step-daughter Karen (Ken) Ricks and son-in-law Stacy (Karen) Thompson. The family moved to Bremerton when he was three years old and he lived there most of his life.
After graduating from East High, Jerry joined the Army and served in Viet Nam with the 1st Cavalry 7th Division. Jerry was a painter for over 40 years, was very active with American Legion Post 68, Bremerton Elks #1181 where he served as Exalted Ruler and held offices until his passing, Bremerton Community Theatre for 50+ years where he appeared in and built sets and props for many productions, and Peninsula Dance Theatre for 45 years where he worked on the Nutcracker and other ballets. He usually had a hammer or paintbrush in hand. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, camping, BBQs, and birthday parties because they had family, friends, food and cake.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughter Beth (Jake) Brown, son Shawn (Ana) Smith, step-children Steven (Ricki) Sipple, Richard (Shelia) Sipple, Vicki (Mike) Dudder, granddaughters Krissy (Matt) Laxson, Mandi Laxson to whome he was especially close, honorary granddaughter Anna (Randy) Taylor, 13 more wonderful grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his beloved dogs Maui and Brandy and many more family and friends that will all miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 14th, 1pm at Bremerton United Methodist Church followed by an Elks Memorial Service, 2:30 at the Bremerton Elks Lodge and a potluck reception where you are invited to "bring a dish if you wish". The family invites everyone to attend all of Jerry's memorial events.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 12, 2019