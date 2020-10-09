Jerry Milton Meek



Poulsbo, WA - Jerry Milton Meek of Poulsbo, WA died Sept. 7th



He was born Sept. 28th, 1939 to Milton and Nadene (Frisbee) Meek in Snoqualmie, WA. He was raised in Poulsbo and he graduated from Poulsbo High School where His father Milton Meek was a principal and coach. Jerry's mother Nadene taught chocolate candy dipping at the high school for years. Nadene played a very active role in the community, including starting the local Friends of the Library and the Poulsbo Senior Center. Mrs. Meek was a also a founder of the North Kitsap PTA, the Ne-Se-Ka Garden Club and the Lemolo Home Economics Club. Nadene was recognized by the Senior Center in Poulsbo as the Citizen of the Year on May 13th 2003. Nadene was known for helping drive friends around town in her little red Camaro until she was 92.



Jerry was a Seattle Firefighter from 1962-88. He was known in the community downtown for his painting of buildings, including painting the steeple at the Lutheran Church twice. He retired in 88 after 27 years of commuting to Seattle. After, he spent numerous years fishing locally and in Alaska where his wife Jennie was able to join him on this new adventure. He was also a maintence man at The Cannery in Alaska. Throughout his life he continued with the Friends of Bill W.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and son Scott Meek.



He is survived by "The Catch of His Life" Jennie Meek of 42 yrs, and Cody the spoiled pup.



Sons - Cory Meek, and Earl Sherry, Daughter - Jerrilyn Froelich and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A private memorial was held at Pillar Point, Jerry's favorite fishing spot.









