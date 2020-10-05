Jerry Ray Garrison



Port Orchard - Jerry Ray Garrison died peacefully in his Port Orchard home on September 4, 2020. Jerry was born in Lincoln, Nebraska August 13, 1934. His parents were Florence M. Kraft and Albert H. Garrison. The family moved to Seattle in 1942. After graduating from Highline Highschool in 1952 Jerry enlisted in the US Navy. While stationed at the Naval air base in Hutchinson, Kansas he met and married Laveta Walters. The couple lived in several Washington communities before settling in Port Orchard in 1970. They had three sons and were married for 41 years. Following Laveta's death in 1995 Jerry married Charlotte Mossman. They were married for 24 years. Jerry worked in the grocery business. Starting as a teenage "box-boy" he rose through the ranks to be store manager of several different supermarkets in the Thriftway and Tradewell chains. His final location was the Prairie Market in East Bremerton. When that store closed Jerry retrained for his "fun job" driving 18 -wheeler's for Associated Grocers until 1996. He enjoyed an active retirement including travel, RV camping, Alaskan fishing trips, Bible study and woodworking. He was grateful for a long life, for his family, for every opportunity to appreciate God's beautiful creation and most of all for the promise of heaven for believers in Jesus Christ. He was an active member of Burley Bible Church. Jerry is survived by his wife Charlotte and his sons Ross (Debbie) of Sumner, Mark ( Konnie) of Allyn, and Scott (Charmayne) of Rainer, stepson Christopher Mossman and stepdaughter Jaylynn Mossman of Port Orchard, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store