Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th Street
Kent, WA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
The Elks Club
4131 Pine Road NE
Bremerton, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Robert Miller


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Robert Miller Obituary
Jerry Robert Miller

Bremerton - Jerry Robert Miller, age 78, passed away in his home on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1941 in Northport, WA to his parents, Robert John Miller and Marjorie Mae LeCaire. He is survived by his wife, Yu-Feng (Chuang), his children, Jason (Darcy), Joel, Josh, Jackie (Ben), and Marci, and his grandchildren Audrey, Cooper, Lauren, and Ireland.

Jerry served 22 years active duty in the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Lexington, USS Whipple, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed traveling the world, cribbage, reading, and spending time with his family. He was very active in his children's sports never missing a practice or game. He was known by the people who knew him best as a generous, witty, and kind man. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on June 28, 2019 at 10:30am, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent WA 98042. All are welcome to attend the funeral services as well as his Celebration of Life that will be held at The Elks Club following the service at 3pm, 4131 Pine Road NE, Bremerton WA. Please follow the link www.dignitymemorial.com for the full tribute.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now