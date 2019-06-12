|
Jerry Robert Miller
Bremerton - Jerry Robert Miller, age 78, passed away in his home on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1941 in Northport, WA to his parents, Robert John Miller and Marjorie Mae LeCaire. He is survived by his wife, Yu-Feng (Chuang), his children, Jason (Darcy), Joel, Josh, Jackie (Ben), and Marci, and his grandchildren Audrey, Cooper, Lauren, and Ireland.
Jerry served 22 years active duty in the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Lexington, USS Whipple, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed traveling the world, cribbage, reading, and spending time with his family. He was very active in his children's sports never missing a practice or game. He was known by the people who knew him best as a generous, witty, and kind man. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on June 28, 2019 at 10:30am, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent WA 98042. All are welcome to attend the funeral services as well as his Celebration of Life that will be held at The Elks Club following the service at 3pm, 4131 Pine Road NE, Bremerton WA. Please follow the link www.dignitymemorial.com for the full tribute.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 12, 2019