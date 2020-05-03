|
|
Jessica Ramirez
Belfair - Jessica Anne Ramirez passed away from cancer on April 9 2020, at the age of 41 years old at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, WA. Jessica was born in Danbury, CT to Donna Lotti and Kevin Eldridge on July 15, 1978. On March 15, 1999 she married her husband of 21 years Benjamin Ramirez in Silverdale, WA. Jessica was not only a housewife but also a military wife. She was a loving, compassionate, all around amazing woman. Her smile was the sun and her eyes were the stars. Jessica is survived by her husband Benjamin Ramirez and their three boys Nico Ramirez, Aiden Ramirez, and Logan Ramirez. Her Parents Donna Lotti (CT) and Kevin Eldrigde (RI). Her siblings Jason Eldridge (CT), Christie (Chewie) Lotti (MA), Dan Eldridge (RI), and Abby Daniels (RI) Jessica would want you to honor her by hugging, kissing, and saying I love you to the ones around you. Her ashes were spread in the Puget Sound on April 25, 2020. She is everywhere.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 3, 2020