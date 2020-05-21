|
|
Jill Gawley Shotwell, 86, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on May 11, 2020. Born on June 30, 1933 in Glendale, CA to Wilfrid K. and Hazel (Flower) Gawley, Jill went on to graduate from Annie Wright Private Boarding School in Tacoma, WA and then attended the University of Washington. She married Irwin Cheever Shotwell, Jr. in Aberdeen, WA on June 18, 1954. Jill owned and operated El Tamarack Clothing Boutique of Phoenix, AZ and was a partner in Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc of Phoenix for 20 years. During this time she was a loving mother of two and a world traveller. Jill held memberships in Alter Guild at St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Maryville, TN, Junior League of Phoenix, AZ, garden club of Kingston, WA and volunteered as a docent for the Governor's Mansion in Olympia, WA. Later in life Jill enjoyed her Bridge Club, was an avid interior designer at heart, loved antiques and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles. Jill lived a full life. She visited 20 countries spanning Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, North Sea, Asia, and South Pacific. Together with Irv, Jill made a home for their family in 20 locations across the US, that included CA, IN, TN, PA, AZ, and WA States. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband of 64 years, Irv; son, Timothy James Shotwell; and sister, Patricia Nance. Jill's memory will live on with her daughter, Juliet Shotwell Argyle, son in law Val J. Argyle, and grandson, Ian T. Argyle. At Jill's request, there will be no memorial service. A family celebration of life has been held by the family. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com A global pandemic is a difficult time to say goodbye to a loved one. Jill was a strong individual with a faith in God.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 21 to May 24, 2020