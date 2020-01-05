|
|
Jimmy (Jim) MacMillan
Buckeye - Jimmy (Jim) MacMillan passed away at the age of 64 in Buckeye AZ on October 24, 2019.
Jim was born in Lovell WY on February 3, 1955 to James P. MacMillan Sr. And Betty Lou Jensen (Wilbur) who preceded him in death along with his step father Joeseph Wilbur and brother Thomas MacMillan.
Jim met his wife in 1977 while working for the same local business owner in Port Orchard, WA. They were married for 41 years.
He is survived by his wife Laurie and their three children, Jenny MacMillan, James MacMillan, and Julie MacMillan, and his four grandchildren, Aurora MacMillan, Stevie MacMillan, Carter Garrison, and James Cranley.
Jim graduated from high school in Concord, CA in 1973. Jim was a dry wall taper from the age of 14 and upon returning to Washington he joined the local 300 Painters and Tapers Union. Jim retired from the union after 32 years.
Jim played baseball growing up. He and his brother Tom played on the same team one year. As an adult Jim played slow pitch for Hi Joy Bowl and Port Orchard Merchants. His love for baseball was evident with his memorabilia collection.
Jim also enjoyed gardening. He spent a lot of his time out in his yard on his days off.
He always had a smile on his face. He never gave up on anything that meant something to him. He had a positive attitude and a friendly demeanor, that got him many life long friends.
There will be a celebration of life on February 8th, 2020 from 2pm to 8pm at the Waterman Hall on Hillcrest drive in Port Orchard.
God bless you, Jimmy you will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020