Joan I. Fleck
Port Orchard, WA
Joanie Fleck, Age 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, February 9, 2019 at St. Anthony's hospital in Gig Harbor.
Born March 03,1940 in Pascalis, Quebec Canada to the late John and Joan Howell. She grew up in Canada along with her brother James Howell of Vancouver.
After receiving her Registered nursing degree from Acher Memorial Hospital school of Nursing in Lamont Alberta, Canada she relocated to Honolulu, Hawaii to begin her nursing career, There, in 1966, she met and married the man with whom she would spend the rest of her life, Harvey Fleck Jr, USN-MMCM/SS (Retired) they were married 53 beautiful years.
In 1973 they settled in Port Orchard, Washington to raise their two children, Tim and Robyn. There Joanie worked as a Registered Nurse at Ridgemont Terrance Convelesant center, retiring in 2000 after more then 25 years of service. Before and after retirement, Joanie and Harvey enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada in their motorhome and returning many times to Hawaii, Mexico and was an avid reader and lover of books. She took great joy in watching her grandchildren grow up near her. Joanie was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and presence is already deeply missed.
She is survived by Husband, Harvey Fleck of Port Orchard, Brother James Howell of Vancouver, Canada. Son, Timothy Fleck (Jeanine)of Hillsboro, Oregon. Daughter, Robyn Zeitner (Chris) of Gig Harbor, Granddaughter Taylor Zeitner of Port Orchard and Grandson Jacob Zeitner of Gig Harbor and Great-Grandson, Ryder and her beloved Shih Tzu, Molly Lue.
In lieu of services Joanie's wishes were that her ashes be scattered, alongside her mother and father, in her beloved country of her birth Canada at Jasper National Park and Honolulu, Hawaii, which is a place that has always been close to her heart.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 17, 2019